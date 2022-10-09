9-year-old city golfer claims runner-up trophy at Gurgaon event

Nine-year-old Chandigarh golfer Sohraab Singh Talwar claimed the runner-up trophy in the boys’ under-9 category in the US Kids Golf Local tour event held at Gurgaon on Friday. Talwar, who is a student of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, carded a round of four-over 76 to claim the second spot in the category behind Adit Veremachaneni of Bengaluru to claim the silver medal in the event.

“Playing at the Classic Golf and Country Club is a challenge for any golfer and to claim the runners-up trophy in the US Kids Local Tour is a special feeling for me. Playing the full course and tackling the tough greens and fairways was the key for a good performance for me and to score four-over-76 on that course boosted my confidence,” said Talwar. The youngster had started playing golf in 2018 and started playing in Category F (under seven years).

The last four years have seen Talwar playing in Indian Golf Union North Zone Sub-Junior Feeder Tour finishing second apart from finishing third in IGU 2022 Feeder Tour in the category D (9-10 years). The youngster, who finished third in category D in Shubhankar Sharma invitational early this year, plans to play in IGU Super League for junior golfers later this year.