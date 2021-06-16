9 succumb to Covid in Tricity

Panchkula has conducted 3,51,993 tests so far, with at least 922 samples tested on Tuesday.

The Tricity reported nine Covid-related deaths and 116 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. At present, there are 1,332 active cases here, with the maximum of 710 active cases in Mohali.

Mohali: 4 deaths, 53 cases

Four more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection in Mohali district on Tuesday, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,029. As many as 53 cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 67,876 with 710 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum number of 15 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 11 each from Kharar and Derabassi, 10 from Dhakoli, three from Kurali, two from Gharuan and one from Banur.

He added that 93 patients had recovered and were discharged from either hospitals or home isolation. He added that a total of 66,137 patients have recovered from the infection.

Chandigarh: 3 deaths, 40 new cases

Chandigarh reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,200, with 486 active cases. At least three people also succumbed to the disease, increasing the total death toll to 797.

A 65-year-old man from Sector 49 passed away at GMCH-32, a 37-year-old man from Faidan died at PGI, and a 45-year-old man from Mauli Jagran died at GMSH-16. All three were suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In the last 24 hours, 1,608 samples were tested for Covid-19. As many as 58 patients were discharged from various facilities and 6,864 people were administered the vaccine on Tuesday.

Panchkula: 2 deaths, 23 new cases

Panchkula reported 23 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with the district witnessing at least two new Covid-related deaths.

A 48-year-old woman, resident of Damdama, suffering from diabetes, and a 52-year-old woman, resident of Garhi Kotaha, suffering from diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the virus during the day.

Of the 23 new cases, 20 belonged to the district and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 40,125 patients have tested positive so far, of which 30,481 hail from Panchkula. As many as 366 people have succumbed to the virus here, while 29,979 patients have recovered so far.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, grew consistently and eventually soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline. It was at 136 on Tuesday. Consistently improving, the recovery rate of the district stood at 98.3 per cent.

Panchkula has conducted 3,51,993 tests so far, with at least 922 samples tested on Tuesday.