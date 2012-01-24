9 of family killed in Haryana accident

In another major accident in Haryana  fifth in a month  nine members of a family,including five children,died in a car-truck collision in Fatehabad district on Monday morning.

Police said the car was overtaking another vehicle when it rammed head-on into the truck. All the occupants of the car died on the spot.

The accident occurred about 7 am on National Highway-10,Fatehabad-Sirsa stretch,near Dariyapur village,when Hyundai Verna car,coming from Sirsa to Fatehabad,rammed straight into the oncoming truck.

The victims  two brothers,their wives and their five children  were family members of Narsi Ram Goyal,a prominent social worker and staunch follower of Dera Sacha Sauda,Sirsa. They were returning home after attending a religious discourse at the dera.

The victims have been identified as brothers Jitender and Surender,wives Saroj and Sangeeta and their children Simran,Astha,Shruti,Kashish and Ayush.

According to preliminary investigations,the car was being driven at breakneck speed,which led to the accident.

There was no fog in the morning,so fog could not have caused the accident. Eyewitnesses say the car was being driven rashly, said Fatehabad SP Satender Kumar Gupta.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App