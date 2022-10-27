9 nominated councillors to take oath today

Only a few days ago, after a hiatus of two-year the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had appointed the nominated councillors.

All the new nine nominated councillors will take their oaths at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation here on Thursday at 11 am. The deputy commissioner will be administering the oath to all the new members. Each member of the House will have the option to take the oath in three languages including Hindi, Punjabi or English.

Only a few days ago, after a hiatus of two-year the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had appointed the nominated councillors. Five of these councillors were office bearers of the BJP and the remaining have strong affiliations to the party.