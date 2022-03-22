9 months of protests later, PU finds hostel room for its transgender student

Panjab University on Monday finally allotted a room for a transgender student who had been fighting a battle for the last nine months just to get a hostel room in PU. The university had previously stated that they did not have guidelines for any separate housing for transgenders and that the issue was “under active consideration”. The student was allotted a room in the Faculty House, with university officials stating that normal hostel charges will be realised for the same.

“As per the recommendation of a committee, one room in Faculty House, near Working Women’s Hostel, Sector- 14, Panjab University is allocated to Yashika, with normal hostel charges as per university rules,” the Panjab University said in a release on Monday. About the issue of separate housing for transgenders, the university said, “The university, at this stage, does not have any separate housing for transgenders. Till the university receives any letter/guidelines from concerned Ministry or UGC in this regard it cannot do anything.”

On Monday, Yashika, while speaking to The Indian Express, expressed glee at what she claimed was an arduous fight for justice. “I am happy that the PU has finally shown some inclusiveness and sensitivity by allotting a room to me. This is just the first step and I would request the university to have a separate housing facility for transgenders. They should be gender-sensitive,” Yashika said.

The student, however, expressed disappointment over the university’s statement that was released on Monday. “The university on Monday in its statement used my old name. This I would say is discriminating. They should use only the name that has been recognized by the ministry. There is still a long way to go when it comes to issues of gender sensitivity,” she said. The student who is pursuing her Masters degree from Panjab University had temporarily been adjusted in a guest house on the campus at Rajiv Gandhi College Bhawan after she had protested.

A long battle

Hailing from Saharanpur, Yashika had got admission to Panjab University’s MA in Human Rights and Duties programme at full fee concession in October 2021. The first request for allocation of a hostel room via email to the Vice-Chancellor, Dean Student Welfare, and Registrar of the university was sent by her on September 28 last year. She had had also written to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner about the same on October 10. However, after being met with stoic silence, she sent a second letter to the Additional Deputy Commissioner on October 19, which too failed to invoke a response. Then, Yashika said, on December 1 she wrote to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The ministry marked the letter seeking a reply from the University. The university authorities, however in their reply on December 16 last year informed the ministry that they had formed a committee to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, on December 2, last year, Yashika had also sent an email to the university drawing their attention towards setting up a gender-neutral hostel, considering the challenges she was facing. Later, the university authorities called her and verbally conveyed to her that she couldn’t be provided accommodation, even in the women’s hostel, as there was no provision for the same in their guidelines, even as a committee deliberated on finding accommodation for her. It became tougher as Yashika got to know that offline classes were beginning from March 4, 2022. She wrote twice to the university authorities on February 7 and 14 this year to inquire about the result of the committee proceedings, as she hadn’t got a response and the offline classes had started.

Exhausted over the inaction, Yashika began a protest outside the VC office on March 15 with the support of a few student bodies.