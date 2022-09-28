9 months into term, councillors likely to have orientation

After almost nine months of being elected as councillors, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has felt the need to hold an orientation programme for all the councillors of the city. The orientation programme will be of two days, if the same is approved by the Finance and Contract Committee.

During the two-day orientation, the councillors will be dealing with ttopics such as understanding Chandigarh MC Act, functioning of Municipal Corporation, roles and responsibilities of a councillor, engagement of councillor with public, understanding municipal financial management that is budgeting, personality development, public relations and use of social media, emerging issues in urbanisation, traffic, disposal of trash and water shortage.

“It was discussed in the General House that as most of the councillors have been elected for the first time, an orientation programme should be conducted. It is submitted that Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) had earlier organised a two-day orientation programme for the councillors on April 11-12, 2017. The said organisation was contacted for conducting a similar orientation programme for the councillors of MCC,” the agenda stated.

An email on September 12, 2022, from Kamlakant Pathak, manager programmes, marketing manager-RMP’s IJDG, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), New Delhi, has been received in which they have informed that they would conduct a two-day orientation programme for councillors of Municipal Corporation, the agenda said.

It was also stated that Chandigarh RMP is an academy dedicated to the capacity-building and training of elected representatives. It has been working since 1982 and has a vast experience of training of elected government representatives at all the three tiers of governance. “RMP also has a special consultative status from United Nations. They have sent a two-day orientation programme for the councillors of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh,” the agenda mentioned.

For the orientation programme, the RMP has described the arrangements to be made at the level of Municipal Corporation: training hall, seating arrangement, sound system, projector & related training kit, backdrop for the h

all, photography & videography of the programme, food arrangement for delegates during the programme.

It was demanded that transportation for local travelling, lodging for speakers and two-three organisers from Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and “reimbursement/booking of tickets for the speakers and representatives of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini be provided.

It was also mentioned to provide honorarium of Rs 50,000 to speakers and training fee of Rs75,000 to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

“The matter is placed before the Finance and Contract Committee of the Corporation for consideration to conduct a two-day orientation programme for the councillors of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) as per their mentioned tentative expenses and arrangements,” it said, adding that the payments will be made as per actual claims and the tentative cost of this orientation programme would be about Rs 5 lakh.

Lifting cracasses, purchase of trucks for cattle catching

The Finance and Contract Committee will also be taking up the agenda item of lifting dead animals and purchasing two trucks for cattle catching.

The Municipal Corporation allotted the work of providing the services for lifting of dead animals from MC limits of Chandigarh for a period of one year commencing from 11.08.2021 to 10.08.2022 from the date of allotment, i.e., 13.09.2021 or till the installation of incineration plant, whichever is earlier.