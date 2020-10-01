9% increase in rape cases reported in 2019 in Chandigarh: NCRB

In 2018, 3,167 cyber crime-related complaints were received by the Chandigarh Police. The number of complaints was 4,793 in 2019.

Nine per cent increase in rape cases was reported while overall crime rate decreased by 21 per cent in 2019 in comparison to 2018, says a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). NCRB released its detailed statistical report on Tuesday.

Cyber crime witnessed 34 per cent increase in 2019 than in 2018. The cyber crime included online frauds, fraudulent transactions, theft of digital documents, record. It also includes stalking/harassing online with the women.

The NCRB report suggests while Chandigarh witnessed nine per cent decrease in the overall IPC cases, 42 per cent decrease was reported in the cases of special and local laws (SLL). SLL cases include the cases which are apart from IPC like Excise Act, NDPS Act, Arms Act and Gambling Act.

Eighty cases of rape were reported in 2018 and 114 cases were reported in 2019. In over 90 per cent cases of rape, the accused/suspects were known to victims. In most of the cases, the accused were arrested and were under trial. Chandigarh recorded a decrease in cases of abduction and kidnapping, including of girls/women and men. In 2018, 199 cases of abduction were reported. These cases included 133 of women and girls, and 33 of others. In 2019, 177 abduction cases were reported, including 129 of women/girls and 48 of others.

The year 2019 also witnessed less burglaries, thefts, including house thefts, than 2018. In 2018, 182 cases of burglaries were reported while 125 cases were reported in 2019. As many as 1,028 thefts, including vehicle thefts, were reported in 2018.

In 2018, eight cases of dowry deaths were reported and six cases were reported in 2019. A police officer said, “There are different reasons behind the decrease and increase in certain numbers of crimes. We take prompt action as we receive a complaint of rape allegation. Snatching cases decreased in 2019 than in 2018. The prevention while tracing the suspect can be one of the reasons behind this trend.”

In terms of overall cases, Chandigarh had recorded 5,697 cases in 2018. In 2019, numbers were 4,518. However, in comparison to 2017, Chandigarh had recorded a higher number in the overall cases than in 2018. NCRB-2019 report suggests that Chandigarh has reported the highest percentage increase (71.1 per cent) in the accidental death cases in 2019 in comparison to 2018.

Officiating SSP (UT) Vinit Kumar said, “Women are coming forward to report the crime against them. We always encourage people, especially women, to report the crime to police. In most rape cases, sexual harrassment cases, accused were arrested and chargesheeted.”

