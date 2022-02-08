9 Covid deaths in Tricity

The Tricity reported nine Covid deaths on Monday. Chandigarh reported 96 new cases and two deaths on Monday, taking the total tally of cases to 90,811 and the toll to 1,141.

On Monday, the total number of active cases was 1,323 and the positivity rate was 5.18 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 1,852 and total recoveries were 342. The total number of vaccinations was 1,793.

COVID DEATHS: A 79-year-old Covid positive woman, resident of Sector 35, was brought dead at GMCH-32. She was a case of diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and acute myeloid leukemia. She was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 57-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Mauli Jagran, a case of diabetes, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, expired at PGI. He was not vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION: In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 89 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, 26 are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 26 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, three are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 23 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, one is occupied.

Mohali district: Five deaths, 74 cases

]

Five more deaths were reported in Mohali district on Monday due to Covid-19, taking the tally of fatalities to 1,140. As many as 74 positive cases were reported, increasing the total tally of cases to 94,621 with 1,493 active cases.

A maximum of 29 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 19 from Dhakoli, nine from Gharuan, seven each from Kharar and Derabassi and three from Boothgarh. A total of 802 samples were collected in the district. A total of 269 patients recovered from the infection. As many as 9,191 people were vaccinated.

Panchkula: 43 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 43 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Panchkula on Monday. A 68-year-old woman, resident of Sector 4, who had hipatic dysfuntion and heart disease, and an 85-year- old man, resident of Raipurrani, who was suffering from pulmonary and heart disease, succumbed to the virus. The first victim was fully vaccinated while the other was not.