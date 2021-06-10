9 Covid deaths, 119 cases in Tricity

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported nine Covid-related deaths and 199 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Mohali: 3 deaths, 86 new cases

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,006. As many as 86 positive cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 67,567 with 1,196 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 20 cases were reported from Mohali, 16 from Kharar, 13 Derabassi, 11 Dhakoli, nine from Kurali, five each from Gharuan and Boothgarh, four from Lalru, and three from Lalru.

The DC added that 186 patients also recovered on Wednesday.

Chandigarh: 2 deaths, 84 new cases

Chandigarh reported 84 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 60,862. There are 649 active cases here at present. The city also reported two Covid-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 781.

A 33-year-old man from Sector 15, a case of severe lung disease, passed away at GMCH-32. A 75-year-old woman from Ramdarbar, a case of acute respiratory infection and type-2 diabetes mellitus, passed away at GMCH-32.

In the last 24 hours, 2,481 samples have been tested for the virus. As many as 118 patients have also been discharged from various facilities.

Revised rates for testing

In an order issued by the UT Administration on Wednesday, private laboratories will now charge Rs 450 for RT-PCR test, Rs 350 for rapid antigen test and the price for samples collected through home visits will be Rs 200.

Panchkula: 4 deaths, 29 new cases

Panchkula on Wednesday saw 29 new cases of Covid-19, and added four new deaths due to the virus.

A total of 40,015 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,394 were from Panchkula itself. As many as 361 people in total have succumbed to the virus. The active cases tally stood at 387.

Of the 29 who tested positive on Wednesday, Of 29 who tested positive today, 26 were added to the district tally. As many as 29,646 people had recovered from the virus till Wednesday.

Those who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours included a 70-year-old woman, resident of Industrial Area who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease, a 58-year-old woman, resident of sector 23, suffering from diabetes, a 62-year-old-woman, resident of Raipurrani with no comorbidities, and a 64-year-old man, a resident of Manaktabra, who suffered from diabetes.