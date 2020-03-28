8th COVID-19 patient detected in Chandigarh

Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Student wear masks as they wait for a bus in Sector 10, Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

After what felt like a brief period of respite, the city was rattled again by the report of an eighth resident testing positive for COVID-19. The latest patient from Chandigarh is a 22-year-old man from Sector 30 who had returned from Dubai on March 11, but was screened and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on Wednesday. The patient had fever for a week before he got himself admitted to the hospital citing symptoms of losing his sense of smell and taste as well. Sources from the hospital state that the patient is currently in a stable condition.

The patient works as a mechanic and, according to a tweet made by Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida, was not part of the list sent by the Civil Aviation Ministry on those who had returned from abroad and needed to be home quarantined. Hence there is no official record of whether the patient remained in home quarantine between March 11 and Wednesday, a period of 15 days. Sources state that the patient is a car accessories dealer and continued to go to work in a store in Sector 38 in the time period that he should have been staying in quarantine at home. The patient developed fever after 10 days from the date of his return to India.

The 22-year-old man lives with his mother and another male relative in his souse in Sector 30. His father lives in Dubai and brother in Canada. The rest of his family has been home quarantined and the authorities are currently tracing his contacts to curtail further spread of the disease.

The patient’s particular symptom, i.e. losing his sense of taste and smell, has been reported globally as a particular and early symptom of coronavirus infection.

The administration has traced 57 contacts, including primary and secondary contacts of the patient. Out of these, seven are close contacts, and one, his mother is a high-risk contact.

