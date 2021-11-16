scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

89 new dengue cases reported across Tricity

The Tricity reported 89 new cases of dengue on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula |
November 16, 2021 5:56:17 am
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti. (File)

Mohali: 47 new cases
As many as 47 new dengue cases were reported in the district Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,678. No death was reported due to the disease. The district has recorded a total of 37 deaths so far. According to the health department, 169 suspected samples were sent for testing. This month, a total of 1,047 cases were reported in the district.

Panchkula: 18 new cases
A total of 18 new dengue positive cases along with four testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 824.
The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed its first and only dengue death on October 27. As many as 113 persons visited the civil hospital and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue like symptoms. A total of 53 persons remained admitted in the hospital on Monday.

Click here for more

Chandigarh: 24 new cases
The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported in Chandigarh was 24 and the total number of cases in November stands at 362.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement