89 new dengue cases reported across Tricity

Mohali: 47 new cases

As many as 47 new dengue cases were reported in the district Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,678. No death was reported due to the disease. The district has recorded a total of 37 deaths so far. According to the health department, 169 suspected samples were sent for testing. This month, a total of 1,047 cases were reported in the district.

Panchkula: 18 new cases

A total of 18 new dengue positive cases along with four testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 824.

The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed its first and only dengue death on October 27. As many as 113 persons visited the civil hospital and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue like symptoms. A total of 53 persons remained admitted in the hospital on Monday.

Chandigarh: 24 new cases

The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported in Chandigarh was 24 and the total number of cases in November stands at 362.