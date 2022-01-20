Haryana: 8,847 test Covid positive but state allows fresh relaxations in Covid curbs

Haryana on Wednesday reported another 8,847 new cases of Covid-19 infections, while adding 12 more deaths due to the virus, even as the state government allowed certain relaxations in the ongoing curbs.

Liquor vends in the state were allowed to remain open till 10 pm, while the spas and swimming pools were also allowed to remain open with 50 per cent occupancy, an order by the state government on Wednesday said. All the other restrictions will continue to remain imposed across Haryana till January 28, the order further read.

According to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday evening, there were 59344 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of whom 57708 were in home isolation while the remaining were admitted in various Covid-19 facilities.

Till Wednesday evening, at least 208 cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in the state, of which 207 had recovered from the virus and since been discharged. One patient continued to remain active.

On Wednesday, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate dipped in the state dipped to 19.99 per cent from 22.80 per cent a day earlier.

Out of Wednesday’s 8847 new cases, 2918 cases were reported from Gurgaon, and 1285 from Faridabad. Hisar reported 430 new cases, Sonipat (649), Karnal (437), Panipat (178), Panchkula (452), Ambala (593), Sirsa (157), Rohtak (321), Yamunangar (242), Bhiwani (128), Kurukshetra (195), Mahendragarh (50), Jind (122), Rewari (191), Jhajjar (182), Fatehabad (40), Kaithal (149), Palwal (21), Charkhi Dadri (71), and Nuh (36).