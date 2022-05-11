8500 MW of power available against daily demand of 8300 MW in Haryana: Ranjit Chautala

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala claimed Tuesday that at present 8500 MW of power is available from all the resources in the state, whereas the daily demand for electricity is about 8300 MW.

Chautala said: “The peak period in the state is considered to be from June 15 to July 20 which is one month. Also, monsoons arrive much before in the month of July in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and West Bengal. Therefore, the Northern states take power from these states because there is no additional demand of power at that time in those states.”

The power minister claimed that Haryana is the only state managing power issues with ease as there has been a power cut of only three days in the state despite the power crunch being faced in the 16 states of Northern India. “The power crunch is there due to the region facing an extreme rise in mercury in the month of April thereby the demand for power supply has also increased,” he added.

Chautala further said: “Uninterrupted power supply is being provided in the state from May 1 and in this episode 500 MW additional power will be provided by Adani Group with effect from May 9.”