scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

850 cops to keep vigil in UT during Holi

The police force on Holi will be led by eight DSPs, 25 Inspectors, including 16 SHOs, who will be present on city roads from 9am to 5pm

Chandigarh Police, Holi celebrations, geri route, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe PCR vehicles will also intensify their patrolling around the Girls Hostels, Panjab University, and the Geri route.
Listen to this article
850 cops to keep vigil in UT during Holi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chandigarh police will keep a strict vigil on the geri route and other areas frequented by youngsters on Holi.

The geri route  from Sector 11/12 T-point to the small roundabout of Sector 9/10 will be a limited vehicle zone with heavy patrolling by cops on  Cheeta motorcycles.

The police has also set up 64 floating nakas along with anti drunken driving nakas which will be manned by  at least 850 police personnel.

The police force on Holi will be led by eight DSPs, 25 Inspectors including 16 SHOs, who will be present on city roads from 9am to 5pm. The special 64 floating nakas will be laid at different places from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The outer border nakas will be effective from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The PCR vehicles will also intensify their patrolling around the Girls Hostels, Panjab University, and the Geri route.

The police will also be keeping a close watch on the resettlement colonies  on the peripheries.

Advertisement

Adequate arrangements are also being made at Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall, and the markets in Sector 15, 11, 17, 22, and 20.

Also Read
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Ludhiana rape
Ludhiana: MP native gets RI for life for rape, murder of five-year old girl
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
Punjab education
Punjab edu min urges teachers to enroll their children in government schools

A police officer said, “Our focus will be  on curbing any incidents of hooliganism and eve-teasing. We will also come down heavily on people caught drinking in public places.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 04:02 IST
Next Story

Data Personal Bill: Govt plans to ease norms for cross-border flow of data

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close