850 cops to keep vigil in UT during Holi

Chandigarh police will keep a strict vigil on the geri route and other areas frequented by youngsters on Holi.

The geri route from Sector 11/12 T-point to the small roundabout of Sector 9/10 will be a limited vehicle zone with heavy patrolling by cops on Cheeta motorcycles.

The police has also set up 64 floating nakas along with anti drunken driving nakas which will be manned by at least 850 police personnel.

The police force on Holi will be led by eight DSPs, 25 Inspectors including 16 SHOs, who will be present on city roads from 9am to 5pm. The special 64 floating nakas will be laid at different places from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The outer border nakas will be effective from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The PCR vehicles will also intensify their patrolling around the Girls Hostels, Panjab University, and the Geri route.

The police will also be keeping a close watch on the resettlement colonies on the peripheries.

Adequate arrangements are also being made at Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall, and the markets in Sector 15, 11, 17, 22, and 20.

A police officer said, “Our focus will be on curbing any incidents of hooliganism and eve-teasing. We will also come down heavily on people caught drinking in public places.”