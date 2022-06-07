85-year-old hit by vehicle near his house, succumbs to injuries in hospital

AN 85-YEAR-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near his house on Sector 44/45 dividing road.

The victim was identified as Kasturi Lal, a resident of Sector 45. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.

Lal, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to GMSH-16 where he succumbed to injuries. A retired government servant, he was going to a satsang bhawan in Sector 33 when the accident occurred. Sources said he used to go to satsang bhawan quite often and would hire an autorickshaw from sector 44/45 dividing road.

Sources said the accident happened when the victim was crossing the road. A passerby spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood and raised the alarm. The dividing road is behind the victim’s house. His family members rushed to the spot. He was taken to GMSH-16 in a police vehicle.

“We have registered a case of death due to negligent driving against an unidentified driver. The four-wheeler involved in the road accident is yet to be identified. We are scrutinising footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the stretch of Sector 44/45 dividing road,” a police officer said.

The police registered an FIR on the statement of Paras Katiyal, grandson of the victim. The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

In another case, the police lodged an FIR against a woman driver pertaining to the road accident with an ambulance on Sector 36/37 dividing road last Saturday. The ambulance driver, Mandip Singh, and two others, including a woman patient, travelling in the ambulance got injured in the road accident. The ambulance was coming from Nabha to PGI and was hit by a Brezza car driven by a woman. Police said the case was registered on the statement of driver Mandip Singh.