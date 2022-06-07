scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

85-year-old hit by vehicle near his house, succumbs to injuries in hospital

The police registered an FIR on the statement of Paras Katiyal, grandson of the victim. The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

By: Express News Service |
June 7, 2022 3:09:28 am
passerby spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood and raised the alarm. The dividing road is behind the victim's house. His family members rushed to the spot.

AN 85-YEAR-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near his house on Sector 44/45 dividing road.

The victim was identified as Kasturi Lal, a resident of Sector 45. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.

Lal, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to GMSH-16 where he succumbed to injuries. A retired government servant, he was going to a satsang bhawan in Sector 33 when the accident occurred. Sources said he used to go to satsang bhawan quite often and would hire an  autorickshaw from sector 44/45 dividing road.

Sources said the accident happened when the victim was crossing the road. A passerby spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood and raised the alarm. The dividing road is behind the victim’s house. His family members rushed to the spot. He was taken to GMSH-16 in a police vehicle.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...Premium
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotesPremium
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotes
More Premium Stories >>

“We have registered a case of death due to negligent driving against an unidentified driver. The four-wheeler involved in the road accident is yet to be identified. We are scrutinising footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the stretch of Sector 44/45 dividing road,” a police officer said.

The police registered an FIR on the statement of Paras Katiyal, grandson of the victim. The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

In another case, the police lodged an FIR against a woman driver pertaining to the road accident with an ambulance on Sector 36/37 dividing road last Saturday. The ambulance driver, Mandip Singh, and two others, including a woman patient, travelling in the ambulance got injured in the road accident. The ambulance was coming from Nabha to PGI and was hit by a Brezza car driven by a woman. Police said the case was registered on the statement of driver Mandip Singh.

More from Chandigarh

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement