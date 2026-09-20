At 85, Haryana veteran earns MA with 965 marks; eyes PhD or law degree

His family members claim that his medal tally now stands at nearly 200, including around 150 gold, 30 silver, and 20 bronze medals (Photo special arrangement )

When many of his contemporaries were well into retirement, the 76-year-old Lal Chand Godara returned to his books.

Five years later, he earned his graduation degree.

Today, at 85, the former soldier from Haryana’s Sirsa has completed his Master of Arts with 965 marks out of 1,200. And he is not done yet — a PhD or a law degree could be next.

His life’s latest chapter has taken Godara from the Army and government service to retirement and competitive athletics and, eventually, back to the classroom.

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Godara says: “Education remained an unfinished chapter in my life for years. Coming from a family where earlier generations had limited access to education, I always wanted to study. Circumstances, however, took me in a different direction.”