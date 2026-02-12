85 leopard claws, five canines seized, woman among 6 arrested: HP Forest Department

In a crackdown on the trade of illegal body parts of protected wild animals, the Himachal Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has arrested six persons, including a woman, and seized 85 suspected leopard claws, five leopard canines and feathers of protected birds from six jewellery shops in Shimla district’s Rohru town.

At least 12 deputy rangers, forest guards and beat personnel comprised six teams and carried out coordinated raids on the jewellery shops under the Operation ‘Clawing Back’, launched on Tuesday to bust the organised trade of wildlife body parts in the state, forest officials said.

Officials identified the accused as Pradeep Kumar, Chaman Dev, Pankaj Kumar, Chauhan (authorities say he goes by this name) and another Pankaj Kumar (namesake), but withheld the woman’s identity.