85 leopard claws, five canines seized, woman among 6 arrested: HP Forest Department

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a crackdown on the trade of illegal body parts of protected wild animals, the Himachal Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has arrested six persons, including a woman, and seized 85 suspected leopard claws, five leopard canines and feathers of protected birds from six jewellery shops in Shimla district’s Rohru town.
At least 12 deputy rangers, forest guards and beat personnel comprised six teams and carried out coordinated raids on the jewellery shops under the Operation ‘Clawing Back’, launched on Tuesday to bust the organised trade of wildlife body parts in the state, forest officials said.
Officials identified the accused as Pradeep Kumar, Chaman Dev, Pankaj Kumar, Chauhan (authorities say he goes by this name) and another Pankaj Kumar (namesake), but withheld the woman’s identity.
All six accused were produced before a local environmental court in Rohru on Wednesday and sent to the custody of forest officials for further interrogation.
Five accused were sent to one-day custody of forest officials, while Chauhan was sent to two-day custody.
Of the six accused, five are owners of jewellery shops, while the woman worked as a manager at one of the establishments, officials said, adding that her employer is absconding.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravi Shankar Sharma, who supervised the operation, told The Indian Express, “We received tip-offs from multiple sources that some jewellery shops were selling body parts of protected wild animals. Six persons, including a woman, were arrested. We pinpointed six jewellery shops, where wildlife body parts were found during simultaneous raids conducted yesterday (Tuesday). The arrested accused are being questioned to ascertain the source of the seized body parts.”
The DFO said, “The seizure is huge. Our teams did not expect such a large recovery. The seized wildlife body parts will be sent for a forensic examination to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun.”
Sources said the investigators found leopard claws and teeth concealed inside the shops, and were to be used in amulets, lockets and ornamental jewellery. Demand for such items persists due to superstition, and some traders exploit it for illegal profit, they said.
A case under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was registered at the Rohru police station.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man in Bihar was allegedly abducted, drugged, and forced to marry a woman against his will in Samastipur district. A viral video of the incident has reignited discussions around Bihar’s long-standing practice of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’—a form of forced marriage in which unmarried men are allegedly kidnapped and coerced into wedlock.