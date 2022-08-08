84-year-old UT resident struggling to get approval from estate office for 14 years

A Sector 28 resident of Chandigarh was 70 years old when he completed the process of getting his shop-cum-flat (SCF) converted into a shop-cum-office (SCO). Sukhdev Singh is now 84 years old and the ailed system at the UT estate office is such that he continues to shuttle from one department to another.

Sukhdev Singh while explaining his ordeal said, “I was 70 years of age when I started the process of converting our referred SCF into SCO in terms of notified conversion policy of the Chandigarh administration. Today, I am 84 years of age and a period of 14 years has passed and the conversion is still awaited. Institutions like the estate office has no life span but I certainly have a life limited by a few months or years.”

While giving details about the dates which he started from, Singh said that on January 13, 2009, he had applied for conversion of the property and deposited a demand draft (DD) of Rs 50,000 as initial payment. On January 16, the estate office demanded Rs 1,11,200 as balance conversion charges.

On February 16, 2009, he deposited the DD dated February 14, 2009 of Rs 1,11,200 with the estate office. Then he continued to shuttle, but nothing happened.

After six years, on December 11, 2015, “without bothering for the loss of interest on the deposited amount for the intervening period, the estate office returned both the DDs and asked to apply again, along with the status of building violation/ showcause notice.”

Singh stated that on January 7, 2016 he re-applied for conversion with revalidated DDs of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,11,200 with requisite formalities and intimated the matter regarding building violation. He was informed that the outcome will be conveyed to him. On February 11, 2016, the estate office then asked him to get the building violation removed. After a month, on March 23, 2016, the estate office returned the DD yet again stating “that the case of conversion cannot be processed due to building violation.”

“This was even when there was no showcause notice regarding any building violation in 2009, when we had originally applied for conversion. It was issued only on April 29, 2013, after four years and the same is still pending before the authority concerned,” he stated.

On March 1, 2021, he represented the case to the estate office that the case of conversion and the case of building violation are different and require to be looked into by two different authorities as per the respective rules and policies.

There is no statutory rule or policy under which the case of conversion can be refused to process for want of vacation of showcause notice or building violation, etc.,” Singh said.

On March 19, 2021, after the representation, the estate office asked him to apply for conversion afresh. On April 13, 2021, he applied for conversion, again, as suggested and it was the third round of his request. On June 8, 2021, the estate office demanded a DD of Rs 50,000 as token money with requisite affidavits. Now, as it took more time to get fresh affidavits made, on August 8, 2021, he again deposited Rs 50,000 with the requisite affidavits.

On August 25, 2021, the estate office wrote to SDO Building to intimate the covered area of the site along with the location. After for four long months, on December 13, 2021, the SDO Building intimated that the plan was sanctioned by their office. However, the area has not been mentioned on the sanctioned plan, it was said.

On January 17, 2022, the estate office again asked the SDO Building to intimate the covered area of the site. After a month, the SDO Building, on February 18, 2022, informed the floor-wise covered area of the site. After three months then, on May 18, 2022, the estate office again wrote to the SDO Building and asked for the plot area of the site, to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

“Now the process of conversion is pending for want of plot area to be intimated by the SDO Building to the estate office whereas the same is already on the record file of the estate office on page numbers 26 and 27. It is 80.04 square yards. This plot area is well mentioned on the memo of handing over the physical possession of the site to the allottee and would never change,” Singh said adding “this is what the state of affairs in the estate office is and the file is simply moving from one table to another despite the fact that every table/ branch/ person is working under the same authority that is the estate officer and everything is well available on their record”.

As per the policy dated May 20,1998, the conversion of SCF to SCO is allowed simply on request application along with requisite affidavit of transferred and deposit of conversion charges, which, as per Singh’s knowledge was Rs 2000 per square yard. It comes out to be Rs 1,60,000 approximately, which has already been deposited twice with the estate office.

“If a person has to struggle for 14 years and so for this purpose only, he is certainly not living in a welfare state. I have got tired shuttling from one office to another,” he said.

UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh was given the details of the fourteen-year-long case. He asked the estate office to immediately examine and resolve the matter. Assistant Estate Officer Harjeet Singh Sandhu, while speaking to, The Indian Express said, “In fact, just recently we intimated the resident to remove a small violation and then it will be converted.”

When informed that the resident’s application is pending for the last 14 years and asked why “this violation can’t be intimated to him,” he said, “I am just trying to improve the system for the last nine months. Things are being streamlined.”