84 drink-driving challans issued in Chandigarh since New Year

As part of the ongoing drive against drink-driving, as many as 84 people have been challaned in the last one week, since January 1, 2023, in Chandigarh.

So far, 45 vehicles were impounded. Police said that 11 out of 84 people were challaned Friday night.

“During the drive, people were also made aware to drive carefully specially in fog and not violate traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol.

At these special check points, police staff was instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously.

Further, the drive against drink-driving will continue for the safety and benefit of public,” a Chandigarh Police spokesperson, said.