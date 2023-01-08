scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

84 drink-driving challans issued in Chandigarh since New Year

As part of the ongoing drive against drink-driving, as many as 84 people have been challaned in the last one week, since January 1, 2023, in Chandigarh. So far, 45 vehicles were impounded. Police said that 11 out of 84 people were challaned Friday night. “During the drive, people were also made aware to drive […]

At these special check points, police staff was instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously. (Express Photo)
As part of the ongoing drive against drink-driving, as many as 84 people have been challaned in the last one week, since January 1, 2023, in Chandigarh.

So far, 45 vehicles were impounded. Police said that 11 out of 84 people were challaned Friday night.

“During the drive, people were also made aware to drive carefully specially in fog and not violate traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol.

At these special check points, police staff was instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously.

More from Chandigarh

Further, the drive against drink-driving will continue for the safety and benefit of public,” a Chandigarh Police spokesperson, said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 01:31 IST
