82-yr-old woman robbed at gunpoint, police yet to file case

A DAY after an 82-year-old woman reported a snatching case in Derabassi, police are yet to trace the culprits and even register an FIR.

Asha Gupta of Adarsh Nagar in Derabassi was robbed by two persons in a car when on her morning walk near her residence Friday morning. The two took her gold bangles and gold rings at gunpoint, she told the local police later in the day. The woman alleged that the suspects also threatened to shoot her if she raised an alarm. She was injured in the incident and needed six stitches.

The incident took place on Friday morning when Gupta, who retired as a headmistress from Amlala Government Senior Secondary School, was on her morning walk on Chandigarh-Ambala main road. She told police that when she was walking on the service lane around 6 am, she noticed two men in a car parked near Nirankari Bhawan. She told the police that she continued walking but the two approached her in the car and one of them tried to abduct her.

Gupta said she resisted but fell down. She alleged that one of the men started driving the car while the other started beating her and punched her in the face. She gave the men her two gold bangles and three gold rings, worth nearly Rs. 1.30 lakh in total.

Asha Gupta’s husband Ashok Kumar, who was part of the personal staff of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora when he was IG, was out of town at the time of the incident.

Derabassi SHO Inspector Lakhwinder Singh claimed that a probe was on. When asked why no case was registered yet, he said the complaint “was received the complaint late in the evening Friday.”