81-year-old Canadian NRI found murdered at home in Punjab’s Khanna

An 81-year-old NRI woman from Canada was found murdered at her house in the New Abadi area of Khanna in Punjab’s Ludhiana Sunday. According to the police, the victim, identified as Jagpal Kaur, was found dead with her hands and mouth tied with a piece of cloth.
Pawanjit Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Khanna, said that prima facie, the woman was murdered Saturday. “She was living alone in the house after returning from Canada in November last year. Her both children are settled in Canada,” said Chaudhary.
The police said their preliminary probe suggests that the murder was planned, and that the victim may have been assaulted before being killed. They said they are also probing whether the crime was committed for robbery or over some personal rivalry.
The crime came to light when the domestic help arrived at the house Sunday morning. She informed the police after discovering the body.
A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned to identify the assailants.
The police said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at City 1 Police Station, Khanna.
