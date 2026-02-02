81-year-old Canadian NRI found murdered at home in Punjab’s Khanna

The Khanna police said their preliminary probe suggests that the murder was planned and that the victim may have been assaulted before being killed. 

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 11:27 AM IST
Investigators are examining robbery and personal rivalry angles as forensic teams and CCTV footage aid the probe.An 81-year-old Canadian NRI woman was found murdered at her Khanna home, with police suspecting a planned killing.
Make us preferred source on Google

An 81-year-old NRI woman from Canada was found murdered at her house in the New Abadi area of Khanna in Punjab’s Ludhiana Sunday. According to the police, the victim, identified as Jagpal Kaur, was found dead with her hands and mouth tied with a piece of cloth.

Pawanjit Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Khanna, said that prima facie, the woman was murdered Saturday. “She was living alone in the house after returning from Canada in November last year. Her both children are settled in Canada,” said Chaudhary.

The police said their preliminary probe suggests that the murder was planned, and that the victim may have been assaulted before being killed. They said they are also probing whether the crime was committed for robbery or over some personal rivalry.

The crime came to light when the domestic help arrived at the house Sunday morning. She informed the police after discovering the body.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned to identify the assailants.

The police said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons at City 1 Police Station, Khanna.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building as a live screening shows India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai on 01 February 2026. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee. 01.02.2026.
Stock markets flat after Budget-day rout; real estate stocks gain
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement