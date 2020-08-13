81 test positive in Chandigarh

No cases were reported Tuesday from sectors 40 and 46, which were declared micro-containment zones after a sudden surge in cases (Representational)

As many as 81 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the UT on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in Chandigarh to 1751, with 700 active cases and 26 deaths so far. While 57 tested positive by RT-PCR, 24 positive cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. The Chandigarh Administration has tested 19,141 people so far.

A number of hospital staffers tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. From GMCH-32, a 32-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, all residents of Sector 32, tested positive. Other people working at GMCH-32 who tested positive for the disease include a 31-year-old woman resident of Sector 16, a 26-year-old man from Raipur Khurd, a 55-year-old man from Sector 20, and a 25-year-old woman from Sector 19. The PGI students and staffers who were diagnosed with the disease are a 43-year-old man residing at Sector 10, a 20-year-old man from Sector 12, a 33-year-old man from Sector 27, a 26-year-old woman resident of Sector 37 and a 28-year-old woman a resident of PGI. No cases were reported Tuesday from sectors 40 and 46, which were declared micro-containment zones after a sudden surge in cases. As per August 11 data, there are 153 Covid-19 patients at Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which, 28 are in the ICU- 17 are on ventilator and four on oxygen support.

