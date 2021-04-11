81% Chandigarh cops vaccinated, 802 advised against it

At least 4,891 Chandigarh Police personnel, including home guard volunteers, have been vaccinated in the past two months, making up 81 per cent of the total strength of the police department. Meanwhile, 802 police personnel were advised not to get vaccinated due to medical complications.

However, as many as 250 police personnel have contracted the Covid-19 infection till now. Out of these, at least 244 have recovered and resumed their duties.

The personnel who have been vaccinated include seven IPS, 14 DSP, 56 inspectors, 94 SIs, 405 ASIs, 661 HCs and 2,068 constables. It also includes 36 personnel, who do not work as police but are attached with the police headquarters and police mess.

Sources said, “It is being expected that almost 1,000 personnel will be advised to get vaccinated due to different ailments. At least 50 per cent target was achieved by February end. There was a slow response towards the vaccine among police personnel during the initial days. Between February 3 and February 23, the number of personnel vaccinated was in two digits. It crossed the 100-mark on February 24. The highest number, almost 1,000, was recorded on February 26. The lowest turnout was on February 11, when merely two police personnel were vaccinated.”

SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We are in the process to get the second dose of vaccine for the police personnel. We have sufficient stock and manpower.”

Administration had increased the number of vaccination centers at Police Hospital, Sector 26.

City now has 3,265 active cases, active ratio at 10.8%

On Saturday, Chandigarh reported 398 new Covid cases, taking the total tally to 30,341. Three people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 396. The active cases stood at 3,265 and 343 people were also discharged from various facilities.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 18 new cases, Sector 38 had 17 cases, Sector 15 registered 16 cases, Sector 7 reported 15 cases, sectors 18 and 27 registered 11 cases each.

A 73-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Sector 49, a case of Type-1 respiratory distress and hypertension, expired at Grecian Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali. A 79- year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 48, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at Shalby Multi Speciality Hospital, Mohali. A 50-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 23, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and hypertension, expired at GMSH-16.

As per the latest available data, 25,735 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 2,83,755 samples were tested. The recovery ratio is 87.9 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.2 per cent every day.

COVID VACCINATION

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 2,614 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 10, while 863 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, a total 39,207 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 21,532. Till now, as many as 17,072 health care workers and 16075 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Steady rise in active cases since April 1

Chandigarh now has 3,265 active cases, with an active ratio of 10.8 per cent. The active cases have steadily been rising since April 1, which reported 2951 cases.

“Active cases are those which have the potential to spread the infection, with contact tracing, testing and treatment very paramount. Last year it took three months for this rise, and this year it has been in just 45 days, which indicates that the virus is more infectious. The complacency of people has also aggravated the problem with no protocols and social distancing being observed. Last year, people were afraid of the disease but this time the fear is lacking. The way the numbers are, it may take about six months till the cases come down,” observed Prof Jagat Ram, PGI Director.

Vaccination and maintaining protocols are essential to curb the spread, added the doctor. Also, vital to reduce the death rate, say doctors, is that people must opt early detection and treatment. This not only saves lives but even prevents hospitalisation.

“When people are detected early, we are able to maintain them on home isolation with fewer than five per cent needing hospitalisation. The other advantage of a home isolation programme is that if hospitalisation is needed the doctor is able to call in the patient well in time and avoid admission in a critical state,” said Abhijit Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital. (Express News Service)