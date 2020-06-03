Chandigarh: 80-yr-old woman tests positive posthumously

The 80-year-old had been on treatment for chronic liver disease and renal failure since January. (Representational) The 80-year-old had been on treatment for chronic liver disease and renal failure since January. (Representational)

An 80-year-old woman from the containment zone of Sector 30, who passed away on Monday morning, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the fifth COVID-19-related death recorded in the UT. The woman had co-morbidities, including chronic liver disease and renal failure, but her family claims that she was in good health until she suddenly fainted at their house in Sector 30 on Monday morning. Apart from the deceased, three more residents from Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total count of patients in the UT to 301.

Ambulance refused to go past barricade outside Sector 30

“She was doing very well until yesterday morning. After she took her bath around 6 am, she fainted and fell. She was vomiting as well. I found her in that state and sat her down, after which I went to seek help,” said the 80-year-old’s grandson, who has also been tested for coronaviurs along with his mother, who are primary contacts of the deceased. The grandson approached the medical staff posted at the containment zone and asked for help, but the ambulance refused to come inside the barricade to take the woman to the hospital.

“So then I didn’t know what to do and asked them to give us a wheelchair or a stretcher to carry her up to the barricade and it took us more than an hour to get her to the ambulance past the barricade,” the grandson said. The man had to ask a neighbour to help him carry his grandmother on a stretcher to the ambulance which was parked close to the barricade about 200 metres away. The neighbour who helped carry his grandmother has also been tested for the disease and placed in an isolation ward at GMSH-16 along with the 80-year-old’s grandson and daughter-in-law. Furthermore, the deceased’s grandson also states that the woman did not receive any oxygen support inside the ambulance even though she couldn’t breathe. “There was no attendant inside to help us and no oxygen support and she passed away on the way to the hospital,” the grandson said.

The 80-year-old had been on treatment for chronic liver disease and renal failure since January. She had been consulting doctors at GMSH-16 where she was admitted for a week and also the civil hospital at Kharar. “However, she had been doing much better since February and had been eating properly and was on regular medicine, so her death was quite sudden for us,” said the 80-year-old’s daughter-in-law.

Three more test positive from Bapu Dham Colony

Meanwhile, three more residents from Bapu Dham Colony, who are all family members and contacts of the pregnant woman with COVID-19 who delivered a child at the Civil Hospital in Manimajra, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday as well.

The three patients comprise a 15-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a 40-year-old male.

7 new cases in Ambala

As many as seven fresh Covid-19 cases surfaced in Ambala district on Tuesday, after a gap of 14 days. Of the seven, six persons are from Ambala Cantt and one is from Ambala City area. All the seven infected have been sent to the MM Medical College Mullana for treatment.

The cases from are members of the same family. An elderly woman of the family is a cancer patient who visits Delhi for her periodical check up and might have been infected from there, said CMO, Dr Kuldip Singh.

The CMO further stated that the seventh case is that of a 42-year-old woman resident of Chhoti Sabzi Mandi Ambala City. He said that there were total of 61 positive cases. Of these 19 were found active cases. Samples of four suspects are awaited.

