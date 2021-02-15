80-yr-old Gurmukh Singh comes home to a hero’s welcome, vows to return to Delhi border soon

GURMUKH SINGH, 80, and Ajit Singh, 70 — ex-armymen from Punjab who had been arrested by Delhi Police on January 29 from Burari ground alongwith a few others — were finally released on bail and got a hero’s welcome as they returned to their native villages Sunday morning.

They were granted bail on February 12 and got out of jail the next evening.

While Gurmukh returned to Shamaspur village in Fatehgarh Sahib, while Ajit Singh was welcomed in Khanauri Kalan village of Sangrur district.

Gurmukh, a worker of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), had gone to Delhi in the last week of December. He had been camping in Burari ground since then alongwith other SAD (Amritsar) supporters, where they had staged morcha against farm laws.

“I used to take out a parade in Burari ground on a daily basis and on January 26, I led the parade from Burari ground towards Delhi side, but we did not go to Red Fort. We were on foot, had no tractor with us. We came back after the parade when we saw barricading at many places. However, at about 7.30 pm on January 29, cops came to the Burari ground. We were having langar. They put us in a bus. They misbehaved with me and hit me. I was on the bus alongwith a few others arrested from Burari groumd,” said Gurmukh Singh.

Opinion | The quintessential andolanjeevi

He further said: “Inside the jail, arrangements were not upto the mark. Toilets were overflowing and hence it was difficult for us to stay inside. The Delhi government needs to look into this aspect.”

The 80-year-old said he will soon rejoin the protest. “I am back on my feet…I will rest for a few days as I sustained internal injuries because of police manhandling… After few days, I will be back in morchas yet again…I will not sit back till the time these black laws are repealed. I was part of the 1962 and 1971 wars with Pakistan and 1965 war with China. I was a naib subedar when I resigned from Army in 1984, when attack on Golden Temple had happened. I used to play kabaddi and wrestling in Army and had won many medals.”

Gurmukh’s three-year-old grandson Fateh Singh was also seen along with him when he was being taken for a procession from Khamano till his village Shamaspur. This roadshow continued for 13-14 kilometres.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), who has constituted a team of lawyers to take up cases of persons lodged inside the jails, said, “Two senior citizens, Gurmukh Singh and Ajit Singh, have been bailed out. The case of another Joginder Singh (63) of Boha village, Mansa, will also be taken up by our team soon. The senior citizens had done nothing and despite that they were arrested and insulted as well. However, they are in Chardi Kalan (high spirits) even now. Cops cannot make our spirits and confidence dead…I was so inspired when Gurmukh Singhji said that he will continue protesting against black laws even now.”

Village sarpanch Harpinder Singh said, “We took out a road show from Khamano till village to welcome Bapuji (Gurmukh Singh). Our village has already passed a memorandum that we will continue going to borders in rotation till laws are repealed.”

Advocate Amardeep Singh Dharni from Fatehgarh Sahib, who is part of the legal team of DSGMC, also came along. He and a few other lawyers are coordinating with families whose members are lodged in jail. Gurmukh and Ajit were welcomed with Siropa by DSGMC in Delhi and in their respective villages as well.

Ajit Singh too was given a grand welcome in Khanauri Kalan as he reached his village Sunday afternoon, while the family of Joginder is waiting for him. All of them had been arrested from Burari ground itself.

“Gurmukh said, “I stayed at Burari ground only in tents and I did not go at any other Delhi border. We did plantation in that area as well. We protesting peacefully, were unarmed and despite that we were arrested, manhandled and humiliated. We did no crime. My one son Jasbir Singh lives in Italy and another in Khamano town. My wife Manjit Kaur and I live in the village. These days my daughter-in-law and grandson have been in the village. I am a small farmer and hence I have to save my land. My fight for farm laws will continue.”