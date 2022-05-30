80 years of a momentous battle fought by an Indian Brigade

On May 27 fell the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Point 171 where the 3rd Indian Motorised Brigade was overrun by the armoured thrust of Rommel’s tanks, but not before an Artillery unit of the Indian Army put up a tough fight against the attacking tanks.

It was on May 27, 1942 that the German assault, which was part of the Ghazala offensive by the German General famous for manoeuvre warfare, took place. While the Indian Brigade was run over by the Germans within a time of two hours, the ferocity of the battle which took place and the losses inflicted on the German tanks by the Indian Artillery is something which has been remembered in the annals of military history.

A large concentration of German and Italian tanks and other vehicles was noticed by the 18 Cavalry and 2n Lancers on the morning of May 27, 1942. The Germans and Italians were quite some distance away from these two Indian armoured regiments with the result that the 3rd Indian Motor Brigade was without a single tank to defend them from the attack.

In an article written on the battle for the United Services Institute (USI) some years back, Lt Gen MS Shergill (retd) has recounted excellent details of the action which took place and which earned the troops of the 2 Field Regiment of Indian Artillery their stellar reputation.

Lt Gen Shergill wrote that a Dafadar (equivalent to Havildar) of 2 Lancers tried to stop an enemy tank by jamming a crowbar between its tracks. “The Gun Position Officer of E Troop 4 Field Battery, Lt Ronald Macdonald Lumsden, took on the enemy tanks. He received a machine gun burst in his knee. Being taken back for treatment on a gun tower, an enemy shell killed him. It was just two years since he had stood on parade at the nascent Indian Military Academy, Dehradun to receive the Sword of Honour as the best gentleman cadet. His body was never found,” he wrote.

The 7 Field Battery, which was a Sikh battery, faced the worst onslaught of tanks but every Gunner stood by his guns. The Panzers of the German Army were engaged at ‘open sights’ A testament to their bravery is the number of Gunners and Officers who were found dead on their guns. The last German tank that this troop destroyed was barely 10 metres away from the Guns.

A total of 80 enemy tanks were destroyed at this action out of which 56 were credited to the 2 Field Regiment. As many as 18 officers and 670 troops of the Brigade were taken prisoner by the Germans in this battle and these included the Commandants of all three Indian armoured regiments-18 Cavalry (King Edward’s Own), 2 Lancers and 11 Cavalry (Prince of Wales own).

Major PP Kumaramanglam of the 2 Field Regiment was commanding a battery in this battle and received the Distinguished Service Order (DSO). He returned to the battlefield a few days later to salvage 16 Guns of the regiment. A month later he too was taken Prisoner of War in battle. Major Kumaramanglam later became the Chief of Army Staff of the Army after Independence. Interestingly, his troop Commander in the battery was Lt Tikka Khan who later went on to become the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army.

Military ADCs to Vice President nowhere to be seen

The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu had been provided two military ADCs some time ago by the Ministry of Defence at the request of the office of the Vice President. Only the President and the Governors are authorised military ADCs on their staff and an exception was made for the Vice President. However, lately the Military ADCs have not been seen in public and official events of the Vice President giving rise to the speculation that the Ministry of Defence was not able to formalise their appointments. Sources say that the officers have been sent back to their units as a result of this development.

SPARSH problems persist, veterans helpless

The senior officials of the Defence Accounts Department continue to maintain that there is nothing wrong with the new system of disbursement of pension and that the SPARSH platform is functioning without any hitch. However, veterans have been persistently making complaints about the inefficiency of this platform and have been demanding that the defence accounts department should return to the original method of disbursing pensions through banks.

Many have pointed out that a tried and tested method has been discarded without adequately testing the new method as a result of which the defence pensioners are harassed a lot. There is apprehension that as the SPARSH enrolment is spread out to older pensioners beyond the present 2016 cut off date, the chaos would increase. It may be a good idea for the defence accounts officials to hold meetings with veterans groups in order to iron out the problems being faced by them.