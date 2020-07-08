80-year-old patient passes away in UT, five more test positive

The man had been on a ventilator for more than three weeks now and had co-morbidities including hypertension and asthma. (Representational) The man had been on a ventilator for more than three weeks now and had co-morbidities including hypertension and asthma. (Representational)

An eighty-year-old Covid-19 patient from Sector 16, who had been admitted to the ICU in PGIMER since June 11, passed away on Tuesday.

The man had been on a ventilator for more than three weeks now and had co-morbidities including hypertension and asthma. This is seventh death due to Covid-19 in the city. Meanwhile, six more residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total tally of patients up to 493, with 85 active cases.

The eighty-year-old is the father of a pharmacist from Sector 16, who had also tested positive, but has since recovered.

According to an official from the hospital, the man had pneumonitis and his death can be clinically attributed to “cardiac respiratory arrest, septic shock, pneumonia, hypertension, and Covid-19.”

“He had been suffering since a long time and had too many complications, so his chances of survival were bleak despite all our efforts,” said a healthcare worker who was looking after the patient.

Apart from this, five more residents, including the wife and daughter of the GMCH-32 cardiologist who tested positive on Monday, were also diagnosed on Tuesday. A 35-year-old woman from Sector 40. A 24-year-old man from Sector 42, and a 55-year-old from Sector 51 also tested positive.

A 52-year-old man from Sector 19 , who has been admitted to a Fortis hospital in Mohali, also tested positive on Tuesday. The man is in a critical condition and had tested negative at PGIMER, as well as another private hospital in Mohali, before he testing positive at Fortis Mohali. His liver has also been affected due to the disease.

The man was not included in the bulletin sent by the UT department. In the last few days, the UT administration has not been prompt with reporting new Covid-19 cases.

A nurse who tested positive on Saturday was reported on Monday and two education department employees who tested positive on Sunday, were reported by the administration on Tuesday.

Offices in High Court shutdown due to Covid-19 case

After the husband of a Superintendent from the Gazette 2 office of the Punjab and Haryana High Court tested positive for Covid-19, certain sections of the office which were frequented by the superintendent have been temporarily shut down as a precaution.

Furthermore, another clerk from the pension branch of the court has been admitted to GMCH-16 with symptoms of fever and has been sampled for the disease.

“The High Court is functioning in a restrictive manner to prevent the spread of the virus. However, due to the constant representations from various quarters, the functioning is being increased as a result of which more staff is required which seems to be the reason for the outbreak in different offices of the High Court,” said High Court PRO.

