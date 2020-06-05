80-year-old from Bapu Dham Colony tests positive

A view of the hotspot, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Express photo. A view of the hotspot, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Express photo.

An 80-year-old resident of Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The woman has been identified as a contact of another Covid-19 patient from the colony. As many as six of her contacts have been sampled for the disease, out of which one has tested negative so far.

The test results of the other contacts are awaited. The total tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city stands at 302, while a total of 5,059 residents have been sampled for the disease.

Meanwhile, eight residents from Bapu Dham Colony were discharged from the hospital on Thursday and sent to a post discharge quarantine centre at Sood Dharamshala for a period of seven days.

Till now, at least 222 Covid-19 patients have been discharged, while there 75 active cases in the UT and five Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

