Probe underway after around 80 trees cut down illegally in Amritsar; second incident within a month

Activists claimed that trees along the Upper Bari Doab Canal leading towards Guru Pind Bahoru are being indiscriminately felled in direct violation of orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Activist Sarabjit Singh Sonu Jandiala AmritsarActivist Sarabjit Singh Sonu Jandiala visited the site along the Upper Bari Doab Canal near Amritsar’s Bohru village on Wednesday and expressed grave concern over trees being axed in direct violation of orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Express Photo)

The Canals wing under the Water Resources Department in Punjab initiated a probe on Thursday after around 80 trees were found to be axed alongside the Upper Bari Doab Canal near Bohru village in Amritsar, allegedly without requisite approvals from the authorities. Preliminary findings indicate the trees were cut beyond the scope of permission granted for road construction, sources said.

This is the second instance within a month when trees in the district have been felled in violation of norms. Last month, trees along the canal near Tarawala Pul in Amritsar city were similarly cut down, triggering concerns among residents over repeated environmental lapses.

Activists have claimed that old and dense trees along the Upper Bari Doab Canal leading towards Guru Pind Bahoru are being indiscriminately felled. Members of the Akal Seva Foundation and social activist Sarabjit Singh Sonu Jandiala visited the site on Wednesday, assessed the situation, and expressed grave concern that the trees were being axed in a direct violation of orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

‘Deeply regrettable’

Jandiala said that in December 2025, the high court had imposed a complete ban on tree cutting across Punjab and issued clear orders that no trees must be felled without court approval. “Previously, a case of tree felling near Tarawala Pul in collusion with a private company had surfaced, leading to an investigation which Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner handed over to a high-level committee. The recurrence of such an incident along the Bahoru canal stretch has now raised questions about the administration’s functioning,” he added.

“It is deeply regrettable that those meant to protect nature have become the killers of trees. These trees not only sustain the environment but also serve as homes for countless birds and wildlife,” Jandiala stated.

The Akal Seva Foundation has submitted a written complaint to Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dalwinderjit Singh, demanding strict action against the guilty and the formation of a new high-level probe committee for an impartial investigation. Complaints have also been sent to the Punjab Chief Minister, Governor, National Environment Commission, and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The activists urged the administration to act immediately to uphold high court orders and protect the environment.

Parveen Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Canal department, said, “The contractor claimed to have the Forest Department’s permission to cut the trees for road construction. However, preliminary probe has found that the trees were felled away from the road, and were not required to be cut. We have launched a probe and sought information from the Forest Department.”

On December 24, 2025, Preetinder Singh Bains, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Amritsar-I, inspected the Tarawala Pul site, revealing large-scale tree felling alongside the same canal. “The inspection revealed that large-scale tree felling had taken place. An official letter (No. 1392) issued on December 31 has now formally notified senior authorities to initiate appropriate action against those responsible,” read the SDM’s letter to the DC.

