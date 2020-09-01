80% inmates in Model Burail jail educated, 59% between 18 and 30 years of age, says NCRB data

Model Burail jail, Chandigarh, administration has miserably failed to rehabilitate a single convict in 2019.

AT LEAST 80 per cent of total inmates (984) lodged in Model Burail jail are educated, with qualifications including graduate (80), postgraduate (21), technical education (16), below class 10th (383) and between class 10th and graduation (293), while the remaining 20 per cent are illiterate, shows Prisons Statistics of India, 2019 released by NCRB.

Of the total 984 inmates, 580 are undertrials and 404 are convicted. As many as 935 inmates are males and 49 are females. Three women inmates are mothers with one child each. “59 per cent of the total inmates (538) were of 18 to 30 years age group. Others were between 30 to 50 years (385) and 61 inmates were of age group of 50 years and above,” stated the data.

“As many as 319 convicts out of 404 were educated including having postgraduation, technical education, graduation and below graduation and other academic qualifications. Of the total, 358 inmates, including convicts and undertrials, pursued different education courses including elementary education, adult education, higher education during serving their jail terms in 2019. As many as 15 convicts were given the opportunity to serve in the agriculture field, 51 in the carpentary, 10 in the canning, 17 in tailoring and other fields,” the data stated.

“Model Burail Jail, Chandigarh, has the highest capacity of inmates (1,120), highest population of inmates (984) and highest admission of inmates (2,558) out of all other UTs except Delhi, which has status equivalent to the state, in 2019. Other UTs including Puducherry, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Anadaman and Nicobar Iceland are lagging behind Chandigarh in three categories. Even states including Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur have less admission of total inmates in their respective jails in 2019.”

Under the religion category, 850 inmates were Hindus, 63 were Muslims, 59 were Sikhs, 13 were Christians. In the category of caste, 364 inmates were of Scheduled Caste, one of Schedule Tribes, 207 of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 412 inmates belonged to the general category. As many as 560 inmates were residents of Chandigarh, 406 from other states and 18 were foreigners including Nigeria and Nepal. At least 11 convicts were repeat offenders. As many as three group clashes between groups of different inmates took place inside the prison in 2019 and nine inmates were hurt. In all three cases, FIRs were lodged.

Not a single convict rehabilitated in 2019

Model Burail jail, Chandigarh, administration has miserably failed to rehabilitate a single convict in 2019. This is despite the fact that convicts were given opportunity to serve in different fields inside the prisons. The fields included agriculture, tailoring, carpentering, weaving etc. IG (prisons), Omvir Singh, Bishnoi did not respond to calls and AIG (Prisons), Virat was not available for comments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd