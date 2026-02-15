8 women dying daily due to cancer in Punjab: Seechewal in Parliament

Referring to the latest data presented by the Union Health Minister in the Rajya Sabha, Seechewal said nearly 2,700 women lost their lives to cancer in Punjab in 2025 alone.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 09:01 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh SeechewalRajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal
Make us preferred source on Google

An average of eight women are dying every day in Punjab due to cancer — Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal had raised the issue in Parliament, describing it as a matter directly linked to Punjab’s very existence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On Friday, he brought the matter before the House through a Special Mention, expressing concern over the rise in cancer-related deaths among women in Punjab.

Referring to the latest data presented by the Union Health Minister in the Rajya Sabha, Seechewal said nearly 2,700 women lost their lives to cancer in Punjab in 2025 alone.

He also informed the House that 13,299 women in Punjab died due to cancer between 2021 and 2025. According to the data, breast cancer accounted for the highest number of deaths at 7,186, followed by uterine cancer with 3,502 deaths and ovarian cancer with 2,611 deaths.

Seechewal also noted that the cancer cases were sharply increasing among women aged 50 to 56 years. He attributed the growing cancer burden to environmental pollution, especially contaminated water.

He also pointed out that the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture is severely impacting public health. Citing past examples, he mentioned that chemicals like DDT were banned only after traces were found in breast milk.

The AAP MP urged both the Centre and the state to ensure 100 per cent free cancer treatment for women. He also demanded that economically weaker families be provided with at least 75 to 80 per cent subsidy for cancer care.

Story continues below this ad

He emphasised that whether treatment is received in a government or private hospital, cancer patients must be guaranteed access to special and quality healthcare services. He stressed that safeguarding women’s health must be a top societal priority, as women form the foundation of families and communities. The issue, he asserted, is directly connected to the future and survival of Punjab.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
In Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, US Justice Dept names R&AW
Reema Sen
The 'Vaseegara' girl who vanished: Why the early 2000s South Indian star walked away from fame
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement