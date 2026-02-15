8 women dying daily due to cancer in Punjab: Seechewal in Parliament

An average of eight women are dying every day in Punjab due to cancer — Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal had raised the issue in Parliament, describing it as a matter directly linked to Punjab’s very existence.

On Friday, he brought the matter before the House through a Special Mention, expressing concern over the rise in cancer-related deaths among women in Punjab.

Referring to the latest data presented by the Union Health Minister in the Rajya Sabha, Seechewal said nearly 2,700 women lost their lives to cancer in Punjab in 2025 alone.

He also informed the House that 13,299 women in Punjab died due to cancer between 2021 and 2025. According to the data, breast cancer accounted for the highest number of deaths at 7,186, followed by uterine cancer with 3,502 deaths and ovarian cancer with 2,611 deaths.