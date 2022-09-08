8 PU leaders join AAP student wing

Written by Ritish Pandit

Ahead of the Panjab University student council elections, big names from different student parties of the university have now joined Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann here on Wednesday.

The student leaders who joined CYSS include Sanjeev Chaudhary, former chairman and election in charge of ABVP (2019), Sumit Ruhal former president of National Student Organisation (NSO), Paras Rattan, former campus president of ABVP and 2019 presidential candidate from ABVP, Navaldeep, former president of Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU),

Vinod Dahiya former president of NSUI, Nishant Kaushal former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president 2016, Amit Dhanda founder NSO and Ravinder Gill former president Student Federation of Panjab University (SFPU).

SD college bans canvassing

SD College has prohibited the use of any form of printed material such as stickers, posters and directed students to not do any canvassing “before the notified allowed dates”. The notice from the principal said that strict action will be taken against anyone found campaigning. Further, the notice stated that no one will be allowed to enter the college without their identity cards.

This development comes after student bodies began canvassing in classrooms.

There was also a brawl outside the college.