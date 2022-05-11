8 phones, 4 IMEI numbers of this accused used in 1,352 cyber fraud cases in country: MHA data

EIGHT MOBILE phones and four International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers used by one of the accused, Vikas alias Vicky, arrested by Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC), were found to be used in at least 1,352 fraud cases across India.

The revelation came from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCC) set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Vicky, 23, of Fatehabad in Haryana was arrested in connection with a credit card fraud on April 18. Eight mobile phones were seized from his possession. He is currently lodged in Model Burail jail.

“As per the set procedures laid down by the MHA, we have uploaded and shared the numbers of seized cell phones and the IMEIs of these handsets on the online portal of Indian Cyber Coordination Centre (ICCC). The ICCC is a centralised portal where the police of every state/UT upload the numbers of seized mobile sets along with their IMEI numbers. Today, we received a communication saying that all-India interstate linkage of 1,352 cases was established with accused Vikas alias Vicky from the analysis,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Vikas Kumar was arrested in connection with a fraud of Rs 83,979 from a woman on the pretext of refund of her money related to her SBI credit card. He remained in five-day police custody. Currently, he is lodged at Model Burail jail.

The cyber cell incharge, Inspector Hari Om, said, “We have received the communication. The mobile phones seized from Vicky were found to be linked with at least 1,352 cyber fraud cases throughout India. ICCC is a centralised portal. During interrogation, he had disclosed using Assam, Orrisha sim cards and accounts which are on fake addresses to cheat innocent people.”

The FIR, in which he was arrested, was registered on February 17. The woman reported to police that she received a call from an unknown number regarding her refund issue of her SBI credit card and the caller posed as a SBI credit card official and told that her SBI credit card is already blocked. If she wanted to get her refund, then she should share the details of all credit cards. Subsequently, the woman shared all her credit card details and Rs 83,979 was deducted from her RBL credit card. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.