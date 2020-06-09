8-month-old boy, 2 other Covid patients die in Amritsar

On Monday, new cases were reported from Sharma Colony, Kazikot, Shakti nagar, Guru Har Rai Avenue, Gate Hakima, Lawrence Road, Sharifpura, Katra khazana, Hathi Gate, Katra Sher Singh, Holy city and Katra Dullo. (Express photo) On Monday, new cases were reported from Sharma Colony, Kazikot, Shakti nagar, Guru Har Rai Avenue, Gate Hakima, Lawrence Road, Sharifpura, Katra khazana, Hathi Gate, Katra Sher Singh, Holy city and Katra Dullo. (Express photo)

AN EIGHT-MONTH-OLD baby was among three coronavirus patients who died in Amritsar on Monday, with the district once again emerging as a hotspot.

A total of 19 new cases were reported on Monday, 12 of which are suspected to be instances of community spread. Six localities in the city have been declared as containment zones.

A 60-year-old man from Katra Sher Singh was referred from a private hospital to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, on May 4, after he tested positive. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. On arrival at GNDH, he was in critical condition and hence put on ventilator support. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.15 am on Monday.

A 78-year-old man from Sharma Colony, Tarn Taran Road, was also a diabetes patient. He tested positive and was admitted to GNDH on Monday. He was put on high flow oxygen and treatment was initiated. However, his condition deteriorated and he too suffered a cardiac arrest.

An eight-month-old boy, who stayed with his parents in Gopalpur, Majh Vind, near Kathunangal, was admitted in the paediatrics department, Government Medical College with fever, cough and loose motions. He was taken to the ICU and put on ventilator. After a test confirmed that he had the Covid-19, he was shifted to an isolation ward under intensive care. But inspite of all efforts, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead in the evening.

On Monday, new cases were reported from Sharma Colony, Kazikot, Shakti nagar, Guru Har Rai Avenue, Gate Hakima, Lawrence Road, Sharifpura, Katra khazana, Hathi Gate, Katra Sher Singh, Holy city and Katra Dullo.

A Dubai returnee also tested positive. Amritsar now has 128 active cases with 11 deaths.

The district administration has declared six localities as containment zones — Gali Kandan Wali, Bombay Wala Khu, Katra Moti, Ganj di Mori and Katra Moti Ram, all parts of walled city.

