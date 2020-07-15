8 had insisted on entering emergency ward, which led to clash, says internal probe

The probe was conducted by Deputy Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, Dr Aditi. Express archive photo The probe was conducted by Deputy Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, Dr Aditi. Express archive photo

Three attendants had entered the emergency of GMCH-32, when eight more people including some drunk, insisted on entering, which triggered a physical fight with two guards leading to the death of one of them, Shyam Sunder, on Sunday night, concluded an internal probe of GMCH-32, on Tuesday.

The probe was conducted by Deputy Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, Dr Aditi.

“The internal probe finds that though assailants did not hit Shyam Sunder with any hard object, he might have received critical internal injuries. The exact cause of death will be clear after the results of the postmortem examination. It was evident that the guard was kicked and punched. Eyewitnesses recorded that some of the people, who were stopped at the entrance of the emergency ward, reeked of alcohol,” said sources.

The probe report was submitted to the Principal Director of GMCH-32, Dr BS Chavan. “I received the fact-finding report. As per the report, eight people had tried to enter the emergency despite the fact that three had already gone inside with the injured minor from Ramdarbar. We are recommending the case of Shyam Sunder under the Labour Compensation Act to UT Labour department for compensation to the kin of the victim. Shyam Sunder was attached with GMCH-32 for the last 10 to 12 years. It was an unfortunate incident. He was performing his duty to stop unnecessary people from entering the emergency. Police arrested two accused, who were directly involved in the attack on him,” he said.

“Two people including a contractual employee of GMCH-32 had attacked the guard. Both the accused were arrested. There was no role of anyone else in the attack on the guard,” said SHO PS 34, Inspector Baldev Kumar.

Sources said that two arrested accused— Naveen Kumar and Rahul — were arrested on the identification of injured security guard, Kamaldeep Singh, who is also a complainant in the case.

The guard Shyam Sunder, 50, is survived by his wife and a seven-year old daughter. The body was cremated after the postmortem examination on Tuesday. He was residing in a rented accommodation in Raipur Khurd village.

