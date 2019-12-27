8.80 degree Celsius — lowest December day temperature in Chandigarh since 2009

At Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on At Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) At Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on At Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE PREVAILING severe cold in Chandigarh on Thursday broke yet another record as it slipped further to 8.8 degrees Celsius. Officials said it was the lowest maximum temperature record for Chandigarh city at least since 2009. The Chandigarh Meteorological Observatory came into being in 2010 only.

A day after Chandigarh recorded its coldest December day since 2014 at 9 degrees Celsius, the temperature continued on its downward path with the maximum day temperature on Thursday going down to 8.8 degrees Celsius — which is 12 degrees Celsius below normal.

“Thursday recorded the lowest maximum temperature of Chandigarh city since the start of our observatory in 2010,” said Surender Paul, director of Chandigarh Meteorological Centre.

However, the temperature earlier also may have slipped to 8.8 C at least in the Tricity. On December 21 in 2014, Chandigarh Airport, which is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, had recorded 8.8 C maximum temperature. “The overall record of 8.8 C is not broken,” said Paul.

The record of Sector 39 weather office shows that before Wednesday and Thursday’s record, 9 degrees C was recorded as the lowest maximum in December 2014. On December 16 this year, the maximum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials of the MeT department on Thursday said the ongoing cold day to severe cold days conditions along with dense to very dense fog are likely to continue during the next three-four days. However, some relief can be expected on the New Year day. “A rainfall can be expected after December 31 in view of approaching western disturbance,” said an official of the local MeT department.

The minimum temperature during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Chandigarh slipped further from previous minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius. The season’s lowest minimum temperature previously was 7.7 degrees Celsius and it was recorded on December 4. The MeT department record reveals that the lowest minimum temperature in December last year was 3.4 degrees Celsius. In December 2001, the lowest minimum temperature was 1 degree Celsius and it was 0 degree Celsius in December 1973.

Meanwhile, two flights — GoAir Delhi-Chandigarh and Air India Dharamshala-Chandigarh — were cancelled on Thursday. “No flights were affected due to Chandigarh weather. However, two flights were affected in general may be due to weather or other conditions at other stations,” said a spokesperson of the airport administration.

