795 new cases, 5 deaths: More than half of Haryana’s Covid cases so far were recorded in July

With 795 new cases and five deaths recorded on Monday, Haryana’s Covid tally touched 32,127 while the toll reached 397.

In July, Haryana added more than half of its total number of Covid patients. While the state Covid count was 14,548 cases and 240 deaths on June 30, it added another 17,579 cases and 157 deaths in July.

Haryana’s testing per million population also crossed 22,064 samples Monday evening. Among the five patients who lost their lives due to Covid in Haryana on Monday, three died in Faridabad, while one each died in Ambala and Nuh districts.

Faridabad continues to witness a spike in new infections and reported another 218 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Gurgaon (108), Sonipat (50), Bhiwani (11), Rewari (91), Karnal (81), Ambala (80), Jhajjar (22), Mahendragarh (16), Hisar (35), Panipat (12), Nuh (11), Kurukshetra (19), Sirsa (31), Panchkula (6), Kaithal (2) and Charkhi Dadri (2).

With 662 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in the state reached 2,50,546 and recovery rate to 77.96 per cent.

According to the Monday evening state Covid bulletin, there were 6,684 active Covid patients that included a maximum 1,571 in Faridabad and 1,041 in Gurgaon. As on date, Jind district had the least – 41 – active Covid patients.

On Monday evening, there were 156 critical Covid patients in the state, of which 132 were on oxygen support while 24 patients were on ventilator support. Faridabad has reported 123 deaths and 120 patients have died in Gurgaon due to Covid, till date.

Haryana has tested 5,59,326 samples out of which 5,21,416 tested negative while reports in 5,783 cases are pending.

The Covid-positive rate in the state marginally reduced and was recorded at 5.80 per cent, Monday evening. The fatality rate in the state was 1.24 per cent.

While 74,982 persons had completed their mandatory surveillance period in Haryana, 52,609 were still under surveillance.

At lease 2 Covid patients can be treated with plasma donated by 1 person: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has again urged people who have recovered from Covid to come forward and donate plasma so those who are undergoing treatment for this infection can also recover from it quickly. “Only those individuals who continue to remain healthy for at least 14 days after recovering from the infection can donate their plasma. It is necessary to further ensure that at the time of donation, they are healthy. As of now, plasma that is being collected in plasma banks will be made available in government hospitals only. But in future, if the collection increases, the plasma will be provided to other hospitals too,” Vij said.

He added, “Directions have been given to inspect all Covid hospitals in the state to check availability of medicines, food and other facilities being given to the patients. Till date, no case of re-infection of an already recovered patient has been reported in Haryana. More than 26,000 people have recovered from the infection, till date. At least two Covid patients can be treated with the plasma donated by a person who has recovered from the infection.”

Police personnel can get home district posting six months before retirement

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has decided that police officers upto the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before attaining the age of superannuation.

“The new move aims at giving policeman a place of their choice from where they retire after years of dedicated service. However, inspectors will not be posted as station house officer/in-charge police post during that period,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said.

He added, “It has also been decided that women police officers upto the rank of inspector may also be posted at the place of their choice, including their home district for one year during their pregnancy. Maternity leave will not be counted for the said purpose. This benefit would be extended only during the birth of the first two children. As the police faces multiple challenges on a day-to-day basis, we have reviewed the welfare schemes from time to time for the personnel and their families.” ENS

Power line losses down by 13.2 per cent: Power minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday said that the government is strengthening the infrastructure of power distribution across Haryana.

“There is no shortage of electricity in the state and facilities will be upgraded wherever required for ensuring better power supply. Due to better power management and upgraded power facilities today, the state is able to provide 24-hour power supply to villages across Haryana. By improving power supply and with the cooperation of people, the line loss has been reduced by 13.2 percent, due to which there has been a benefit of Rs 2,000 crore,” he said. ENS

