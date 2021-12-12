Chandigarh: Two former presidents in the fray for DBA elections

The 2021 District Bar Association (DBA) elections of Chandigarh will see a contest between two former presidents of the DBA. The contestants for the presidential post are advocate Sunil Toni, who was president during the 2016-2017 session, and advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who was president during the 2017-2018 session.

The elections have been scheduled for December 17, when around 1,700 Bar members will cast their votes. Advocate Chaman Lal, the returning officer of the DBA elections, said that a total of 10 candidates are in the fray for different posts.

For the post of vice-president, advocates Amritveer Singh, Rajeev Rana and Vinit Kumar will be in a contest.

For the post of secretary, advocates Bhupinder Rana and Mukesh Kumar, and for the post of joint secretary, which is reserved for women, advocates Navdeep Kaur, Soniya Kaushik and Simran Kaur will be trying their luck. According to advocate Lal, there will be no election for the post of treasurer who has been declared unopposed.

The posts of executives and library secretary have also been declared unopposed.

Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi

Advocate Bassi has stated that if voted to power, he will try to get a gynaecologist deputed for women, and also a dentist.

Bassi stated that his aim is to try and get the forest area near the court complex converted into a parking spot.

He also has plans of setting up 10-12 oxygen cylinders at the district court as a backup. He added that the advocates of DBA Chandigarh will get insurance covers to tackle medical emergencies.

Advocate Sunil Toni

Advocate Toni stated his foremost endeavour would be to expedite the project of multilevel parking adjacent to the court complex which has already been sanctioned, establishment of housing society for providing affordable houses to the advocates, creation of more chambers and sitting arrangement for the young advocates, in the backdrop of testing times of the pandemic.

This will also include starting medical insurance for all the advocates at very low premium, emergency fund free of any red tape for the advocates in extreme emergency which shall be released within 24 hours of the emergence of the need.

“I am determined to take up the long-ignored needs of the lady advocates, be it the maintenance of hygiene in the toilets or other sanitary needs,” he said.