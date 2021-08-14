75th Independence Day: 14 Haryana cops to receive Police Medals, 2 of them for gallantry

Fourteen Haryana Police officers and personnel have been selected to receive Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service, as per list announced by the Union Home Ministry on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

“While two — ASI Rakesh Kumar and Constable Pawan Kumar — will be conferred with the Police Medal for Gallantry, one — ADGP, Director Haryana Police Academy Madhuban Dr CS Rao — has been selected to be decorated with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 11 other cops are to be awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service,” a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Dr. Hanif Qureshi, IGP, IRB, Bhondsi; Raj Kumar, ACP, Panchkula; Ramjit Singh, DSP, State Crime Record Bureau, Madhuban; Sanjeev Balhara, DSP, Traffic Gurugram; Chaman Lal, Inspector, 4th Battalion HAP, Madhuban; Nirmala Devi, Inspector, CID, Panchkula; Manoj Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Police Headquarters, Panchkula; Mewa Singh, Sub-Inspector, Police Headquarters, Panchkula; Jasbir Singh, Sub-Inspector, GRP, Ambala Cantt.; Sukhpal Singh, E/SI, State Vigilance Bureau, Panchkula; and Gurnam Singh, ASI, 4th IRB, Manesar.

Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava congratulated all the police officers and officials. “It is a great honour for the entire police force that 14 of its officers have been selected for these prestigious awards. The recognition of their bravery, untiring and relentless efforts at national level would go a long way to further boost their morale as well as of others,” the DGP said.