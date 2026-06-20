75-year wait ends as Punjab begins work on road along Sutlej Dhussi embankment

The second phase will cover 25.10 km, while the third phase will add another 32-km paved stretch along the embankment.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the first phase of a paved road along the Sutlej Dhussi embankment from Gidderpindi towards Phillaur, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents living in the river belt.

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal described the project as the end of a 75-year wait and said it would improve connectivity, strengthen flood protection, and boost development in dozens of villages located along the flood-prone stretch.

“People still remember former Chief Minister Pratap Singh Kairon for constructing the Dhussi embankments. In the same way, the Mann government will be remembered for building a permanent road on them,” Seechewal said.