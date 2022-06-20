75 venues across Chandigarh for International Day of Yoga

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

The UT administration is all set to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, 2022 on June 21 at Chandigarh’s Rock Garden, and 74 other venues with the aim to raise awareness about the physical advantages of doing yoga.

The United Nations has chosen “yoga for humanity” as the theme for this year and it is intended to discuss the significance of yoga in improving one’s mental health. The event will start around 5:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 and 7.45 am.

Around 2,000 people from various associations like Bhartiya Yog, Sansthan, participants from Patanjali, Brahma Kumari’s, AYUSH, CRPF, and many other renowned bodies will come to celebrate the day at Rock Garden. The 75 venues for yoga sessions include civil hospital 22, GMSH-16, GMSH-34, sports complex Sector-39, Sukhna Lake, and PGIMER.

Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, said, “Yoga boosts wellness, improves mental health and one should start incorporating a healthy habit of meditation into your daily routine. Yoga, as we all know, does wonders for our physical and mental health.”