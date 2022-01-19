scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
75% job reservation for locals: New start-ups, IT firms get 2-yr exemption

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 19, 2022 7:14:14 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala during a Special Session of State Assembly to mark 70th Anniversary of adoption of Indian Constitution in Chandigarh on Tuesday, November 26 2019. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

New startups and new IT/ITES companies will be given exemption for two years under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which mandates 75% job reservation for locals. Apart from this, short-term (45 days) work will also be exempted from this Act, informed deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

While addressing media in Chandigarh, Dushyant said, “In addition to sowing of crops, embroidery, the primary works related to fruits, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals etc. also taken up under the ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act are exempted. Exemptions have also been given to domestic servants and those industries for which skilled workers are not available.”

He added, “Haryana government has made an unprecedented decision to give 75% reservation to Haryanavi youth in the private sector on the occasion of 75th Amrit Mahotsav of the country’s independence. This law came into force in the state from the midnight of January 15, 2022, and will be applicable in industries having more than 10 employees. Companies are continuously getting themselves registered on the portal of the Labour Department, so far more than 22,000 companies have got their registration done. So far 3,280 youths have also got themselves registered from across the state.”

Dushyant also attacked the opposition and said, “In the year 2008-09, many such incidents took place in big industries, due to which the local youth were deprived of employment.”

The ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’ was opposed politically and non-politically as well, but we did not stop in the interest of the youth. We will find a solution after discussing it with the industry associations that had filed a petition in the court”.

