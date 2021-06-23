746 active Covid-19 cases in Tricity; 3 deaths, none in Chandigarh

Panchkula district has conducted 3,57,621 tests so far, with at least 928 samples tested on Tuesday.

The Tricity reported three Covid-related deaths and 57 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. There are 746 active cases here at present.

Mohali: 29 new cases, 2 deaths

Two Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali on Tuesday, bringing the number of total fatalities to 1,041. As many as 29 new positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 68,077, with 385 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 11 cases were reported from Kharar, followed by eight from Dhakoli, six from Mohali, three from Derabassi and one from Kurali.

He further said that 52 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. A total of 66,651 patients have been cured so far.

Chandigarh: 22 new cases, no deaths

Chandigarh reported 22 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,467. There are 278 active cases here now. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day, however, 806 people have succumbed to the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,413 samples have been tested for the virus. Meanwhile, 56 patients were discharged from various facilities and 7,398 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Panchkula: 6 new cases, 1 death

Six more people tested positive for Covid-19!in Panchkula on Tuesday, while at least one Covid-related death was also reported here.

A 32-year-old man, resident of Nawannagar, suffering from diabetes succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, of the six new cases, four were added to the district tally and the rest were counted under the outside district numbers. At least 40,189 people have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, of which 30,532 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 372 people have succumbed to the virus and 30,077 patients have recovered so far.

The active cases tally stood at 83 on Tuesday. The recovery rate stood at 98.5 per cent and positivity rate at 0.4 percent.

