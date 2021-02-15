74.78% polling in Punjab civic body polls; clashes reported across state

Clashes between Congress and AAP activists during the Punjab municipal elections, at Samana in Patiala district, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

CLASHES were reported from various parts of Punjab as the state witnessed a turnout of 74.78 per cent in local body polls held Sunday.

While a BJP candidate in Sangrur alleged that his and his wife’s votes were cast by someone else, in Jalalabad, SAD workers alleged that the voting list had no pictures of voters, which could lead to bogus voting.

In Muktsar, SAD workers were accused of attacking the Congress candidate while in Hoshiarpur, a BJP leader’s vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified people. Complaints also came from Bathinda, Abohar as well as Punjab’s 117 Urban local bodies (ULBs). Farmers also staged protests outside some polling booths.

At the time of filing this report, Mansa had polled the highest at 82.99 per cent, followed by Bathinda at 79 per cent. Nagar panchayat Joga of Mansa district where all candidates — barring one from AAP — were independents, polled as high as 87.12 per cent followed by Boha at 86.39 per cent.