Chandigarh: 73-year-old woman drugged, robbed at her house in Sector 8

A 73-year-old woman was drugged and robbed at her house in Sector 8 on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Rama Chaudhary. Police suspect a recently hired servant is behind the crime.

Advertising

The woman was found unconscious at her house by one of her relatives, who came to the house in the morning. The victim’s family members had gone to Goa two days ago.

Police lodged a DDR and started an investigation. The credentials of the suspected servant, who is missing now, were registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The victim has two sons. One is settled abroad and another is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The lawyer along with other family members had gone to Goa.

A police officer said, “The incident came to light when one of the relatives of woman visited her house this morning but received no response when he pressed the doorbell. Somehow he entered the house and found Rama Chaudhary lying unconscious on the floor. The entire house was ransacked. He immediately called the advocate son of the woman and the local police. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 and later taken to a private hospital. We started a search for the servant. The family will report the exact loss tomorrow. Husband of the victim was the chairman of the Staff Selection Board in Haryana when Bansi Lal was the chief minister.”

A DDR was lodged at the Sector 3 police station.