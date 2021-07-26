72nd Van Mahotsav: Khattar asks people to take ‘green pledge’ to plant at least one tree in their lifetime

Observing the 72nd ‘Van Mahotsav’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged people to take a ‘green pledge’ of planting at least one tree during their lifetime.

He said this while addressing the gathering at a state-level function through video conferencing, and also launched a mobile app — e-Paudhshala — for free distribution of saplings from government nurseries.

“All saplings to be distributed to the panchayats under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister. The saplings to be distributed through this mobile application under our Paudhgiri Yojana. All citizens and government offices can get saplings from the nursery of the forest department by placing their demand through this app. The mobile application is available on both Android and iPhone platforms. Through this application anyone can check the availability of plants of their choice in the nearest nursery and the app also has a navigation facility to reach the nursery. People can click pictures of plantations and share them with the Haryana forest department through this app. Through this app, the important role and contribution of citizens in making Haryana green will be acknowledged and recorded,” Khattar said.

“As monsoon season is the best time for plantation, this time also we are celebrating 72nd Van Mahotsav of the state. This year we have set a target of planting 3 crore saplings. I would urge each one of you to become a part of the state government’s plantation campaign…,” Khattar added.

Several children listened to Chief Minister’s address through the Edu-sat application. “The forest area of Haryana state should be 20 per cent of the total geographical area…Being a plain and agricultural state, the notified forest area in Haryana is only 3.52 per cent and the total tree covered area is 3.62 per cent. Thus our total forest and tree covered area is around 7 per cent. To increase it to 20 per cent, it is very important to plant more and more trees…,” Khattar added.

App to geo tag plants to be launched soon

Khattar also announced that soon another application for the geotagging of the plants planted by the people of the the state would be launched. The mobile application would help the forest department take pictures of the planted trees every six months to ensure their health and safety.

Marks for students

Citing the example of Philippines, where it is mandatory for every student to plant trees in order to get their graduation degree, Khattar said, “To encourage students to plant trees in Haryana too, a possibility of making provision of granting at least 10 additional marks to XII students in final assessment is being explored by the education department so as to motivate students for planting more and more trees. Under the Paudhgiri Abhiyan, an incentive of Rs 50 is given every six months to the children studying from class VI to XII who take care of their planted plant for three years.”

Initiatives taken by Haryana govt

Highlighting the importance of trees, on the occasion of World Environment Day this year, various new schemes were started by Haryana including Oxyvan, Pranavayu Devta pension scheme, oxygen farming, Panchavati etc.