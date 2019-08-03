72 years after partition, Pakistan opens doors of historic Choa Sahib gurdwara

Seventy-two years after Partition, Pakistan Friday opened the doors of Gurdwara Choa Sahib in Punjab province’s Jhelum district – the second historic event in two days after a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ that started from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in neighbouring country entered into Punjab on Indian side via the Attari-Wagah land route Thursday.

The two events, which carry religious significance for the Sikh community, come in the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in November.

The event began with Sukhmani Sahib path and ardaas after which formal inauguration plaque was unveiled and langar (community kitchen) started.

Gurdwara Choa Sahib stands on the northern boundary of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Rohtas Fort. The building, commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh and completed in 1834, had been lying closed since 1947 after Sikh community members from the area migrated from Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and members of Sikh and Muslim community. The iconic shrine has been opened for Sikh community, which is in minority in Pakistan, as a “gift in 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak”.

The shrine holds great importance for Sikh community as it is believed Guru Nanak, during one of his udasis (journeys), reached here on his return from Tilla Jogian temples where he went to meet the Nathpanthis. There was a drought like situation and people had no water to drink. It is believed that Guru Nanak stayed here, prayed and a natural water spring (choa) came up, quenching thirst of people.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, PSGPC president Satwant Singh said, “There cannot be a more auspicious day than today when a gurdwara, which was lying neglected and closed for 72 years, has been reopened.

Now we will be preparing a plan for restoration of this gurdwara. I would like to give a message of peace and brotherhood to people of India and also that we must come together and do everything possible to celebrate 550 years of Guru Nanak in the best possible way.”.

He said that Choa Sahib is now open for all devotees from India and other countries considering they have all required permissions like visa at individual level. “Making arrangements to host hundreds of pilgrims from India or other countries will take time but anyone can visit at individual level with required permits,” he said.

“The priority now is Kartarpur Sahib corridor and 550th birth anniversary celebrations. Once the restoration of (Choo Sahib) gurdwara is complete and infrastructure like roads is created, we would like to invite Sikh community from entire world to come and pray here.”

PSGPC has also decided to open Gurdwara Sri Khara Sahib (Mattu Bhai Ke) at Noshehra Virkan in Gujranwala, also lying closed since the Partition. “We are planning to open it in coming weeks,” he added.

Satwant Singh along with ETPB chairman Dr Amir Ahmed unveiled the inaugural plaque. In Urdu and Gurmukhi Punjabi, the first line on the plaque reads, “Pakistan de kanoon anusaar Pakistan vich rehan wale ghatginti de lokan nu poori dharmik aazadi haasil hai…’ (According to the laws in Pakistan, minorities here have full religious freedom)”.

It further says that Gurdwara Choa Sahib is being opened to fulfill long pending demand of Sikh community in Pakistan.

At the gurdwara site, PSGPC also installed several banners thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking such steps for Sikh community.

Also located nearby in fort premises is one-room Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur (wife of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh and Mother of Khalsa Nation), which is open for devotees already. “Sewa is also performed there by caretakers and it is open for devotees,” said Dr Mimpal Singh, member, PSGPC.

Shahid Shabbir, a noted Pakistan historian said, “Choa Sahib is a unique gurdwara in Sikh history not only because it stands next to UNESCO world Heritage site but also because of its beautiful architecture, which is standing in its pristine and original form till date. We have roped in some NGOs and foundations which will be restoring (and not reconstructing) the gurdwara to its original glory.”