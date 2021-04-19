scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

7,177 more cases, 29 deaths in Haryana; Hooda, wife also positive

The couple has been admitted to Medanta Hospital of Gurgaon.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 19, 2021 6:27:58 am
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AJL plot allotment case, Hooda framed in AJL case, India news, Indian expressBhupinder Singh Hooda (file photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

Media advisor to Hooda, Sunil Parti, said that the 73-year-old had mild fever Saturday. The couple has been admitted to Medanta Hospital of Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, according to the state health bulletin, 29 Covid deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours which includes four from Kaithal district.

Click here for more

As many as 7,177 new cases were also reported. Maximum cases were recorded in Gurgaon (2,401) while 998 people tested positive in Faridabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x