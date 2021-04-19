7,177 more cases, 29 deaths in Haryana; Hooda, wife also positive

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

Media advisor to Hooda, Sunil Parti, said that the 73-year-old had mild fever Saturday. The couple has been admitted to Medanta Hospital of Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, according to the state health bulletin, 29 Covid deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours which includes four from Kaithal district.

As many as 7,177 new cases were also reported. Maximum cases were recorded in Gurgaon (2,401) while 998 people tested positive in Faridabad.