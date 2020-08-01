711 new cases in Haryana, recovery rate crosses 80%

A total of 887 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 28227 and a recovery rate of 80.73 per cent. (Representational) A total of 887 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 28227 and a recovery rate of 80.73 per cent. (Representational)

As Haryana added another 711 new cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in Haryana crossed 80 per cent mark, Friday evening. The state’s cumulative number of Covid patients almost touched 35000 and 421 deaths.

Faridabad continued to witness a spike with 176 new cases, followed Gurgaon (78), Sonipat (21), Rohtak (62), Bhiwani (6), Rewari (74), Karnal (28), Ambala (48), Jhajjar (4), Palwal (37), Mahendragarh (19), Hisar (36), Panipat (44), Nuh (8), Sirsa (6), Jind (12), Fatehabad (4), Panchkula (29), Kaithal (6), and Charkhi Dadri (13).

Among the four patients who died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, one patient each died in Gurgaon, Rohtak, Ambala and Panipat. Out of total 421 patients who have lost their lives, till date, 264 had comorbidity while 157 patients did not have any comorbidities. According to state’s Friday evening Covid bulletin, there were yet 6317 active Covid patients. Out of these, there were 133 critical patients that included 116 on oxygen support while 17 patients were on ventilator support.

A total of 887 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients to 28227 and a recovery rate of 80.73 per cent. ENS

