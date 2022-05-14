710 phones confiscated from jail inmates in special drive: Bhagwant Mann

In a major crackdown against the nexus of gangsters and criminals operating from jails, the Punjab government has so far confiscated 710 mobile phones from jails in a special drive.

In a video message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that during the special drive launched from March 16 to May 10, as many as 710 mobiles have been recovered from jail inmates. He said that from March 16 to March 31, 166 mobiles had been recovered whereas 354 mobiles were confiscated between April 1 and April 30. He added that 190 mobiles were recovered between May 1 and May 10. Mann said that these mobiles were used by the gangsters or smugglers to run their rackets from the jails.

The Chief Minister said that investigations are on to nab the persons on whose names these numbers were registered. He said that very soon strict action will be taken against them. Mann further said responsibility of the officers and staff of jails who were involved in sneaking in these mobiles will also be fixed.

The Chief Minister further said that abolishing the VIP culture in the jails, the Punjab government has decided to abandon VIP cells and transform them into administrative blocks. He said that those lodged in the jails have been punished by the courts for violating the law and they can’t enjoy facilities while sitting inside a jail. Mann also said that these jails will now be true reform houses.